Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 777 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.86% of America’s Car-Mart worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

