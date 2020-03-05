Bank of Montreal Can Sells 49,013 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Gold Fields worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 10,182,332 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,052,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,546,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3,553.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 279,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,879. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71 and a beta of -0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

