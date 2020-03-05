Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 45,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 597,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 21,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,162. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

