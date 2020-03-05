AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,989,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 704,588 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,516 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 488,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,653,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

