Bank of Montreal Can Sells 890 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

ALNY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,305. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

