Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.80% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,009. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

