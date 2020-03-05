Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of GMS worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC grew its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,872,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. GMS Inc has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

