Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,096. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

