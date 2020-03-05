Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,136 shares of company stock worth $12,083,097. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $164.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,478. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

