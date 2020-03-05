Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 2,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

