Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of AlarmCom worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

