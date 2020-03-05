Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $47,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after buying an additional 741,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 249,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,962,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,741,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.16. 1,269,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,886. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

