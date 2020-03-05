Barclays PLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,093 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Sabre worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 1,960,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

