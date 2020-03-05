Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 65,282.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.56% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on USX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $71,341.44. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. 95,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 million and a P/E ratio of -50.99.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

