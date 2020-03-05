Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Cimpress worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.69. 295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,266. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.12.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.