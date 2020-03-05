Bank of Montreal Can Buys 27,691 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 46,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.24.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

