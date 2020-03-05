Bank of Montreal Can Buys 106,419 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Navient worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Navient by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.