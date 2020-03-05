Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.90. 2,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

