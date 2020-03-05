Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.68 Million Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everi were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 841,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 502,295 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,761 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 465,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 245,092 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 31,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

