Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 74.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a current ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

