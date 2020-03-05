Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,290 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $8,616,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 221,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 221,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 221,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 402,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,451. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

