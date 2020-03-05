Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $32,560,588. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

