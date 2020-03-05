Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 722 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ALK traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,015. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

