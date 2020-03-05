24,719 Shares in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,719 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Iamgold by 833.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAG. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 209,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,067. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

