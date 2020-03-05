Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $95,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIN. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

KIN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $405.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.93.

KIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

