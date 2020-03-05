Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $95,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIN. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

KIN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $405.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.93.

KIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,290 iShares Silver Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,290 iShares Silver Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
24,719 Shares in Iamgold Corp Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
24,719 Shares in Iamgold Corp Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $95,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $95,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $47,000 in Asanko Gold Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $47,000 in Asanko Gold Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report