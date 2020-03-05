Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $47,000 in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

AKG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,744. Asanko Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.