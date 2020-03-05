Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. G.Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.43. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

