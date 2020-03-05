Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,290 iShares Silver Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 5,290 iShares Silver Trust
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc.
24,719 Shares in Iamgold Corp Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
24,719 Shares in Iamgold Corp Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $95,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $95,000 in Kindred Biosciences Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $47,000 in Asanko Gold Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $47,000 in Asanko Gold Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report