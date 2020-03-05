Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

