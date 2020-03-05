Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $14,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 26,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

