Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1,715.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 168,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,532. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,289 shares of company stock worth $370,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

