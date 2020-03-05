5,809 Shares in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VECO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,442. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.