Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 926 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.
In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
