Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 926 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.