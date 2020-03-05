Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 326 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 596.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $5.54 on Thursday, reaching $118.73. 6,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

