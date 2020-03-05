Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,216 Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDY. Citigroup raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $46.19.

About Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

