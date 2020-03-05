Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,363,222 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,858 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Transocean by 13.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 747,573 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 7,809,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,828,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

