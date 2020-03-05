Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $52,000 Investment in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. Cloudera Inc has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.