Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 198,095 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,151,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,669. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

