Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $65,000 in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in ZIX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 432,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ZIX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 11,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,714. The firm has a market cap of $460.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

