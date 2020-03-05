Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quanta Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

