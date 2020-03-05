Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AAOI opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.