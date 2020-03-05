Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$56.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$42.64 and a 1 year high of C$58.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

