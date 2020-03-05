Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02).

ATRA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of ATRA opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.