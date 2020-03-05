Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Lowered by Analyst

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of APTV opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,943,000 after buying an additional 163,467 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

