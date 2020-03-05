Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.86.

BOK Financial stock opened at $72.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

