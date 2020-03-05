Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

AQN stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By Northcoast Research
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By Northcoast Research
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report