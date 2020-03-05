Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

AQN stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

