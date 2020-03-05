Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFS. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Saul Centers by 61.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.