Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

