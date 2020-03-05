Celanese Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

CE opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $121,772,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $23,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

