Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 44,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

