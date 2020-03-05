Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSPR. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of CSPR opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

